EU Voices Satisfaction Over Results Of Joint Gas Purchases

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday expressed satisfaction over the results of the three rounds of EUآ's joint gas purchase.

"The third tender for the common purchase of gas closed on Wednesday at six p.m. with excellent results" European Commission Executive Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, in charge of the European Green Deal, told a press conference today.

"Since we set up the EU Energy Platform in the spring of 2022, it has been a central part of our efforts to boost our energy security and accelerate the EU's diversification away from Russian gas," he said.

The third round "brought us a record in aggregated demand - 16,49 billion cubic meters, based on requests submitted by 39 European companies. This proves that companies are interested in joint purchase of gas as an opportunity to improve security of supply and negotiate better prices," he said.

The supplies offered amounted to 18.1 billion cubic meters of gas. This is similar to the first round where the amount reached 18.7 bcm, and represents an increase on the second round, which reached 15.19 bcm.

The total supplier bids of the three tenders amount to more than 50 billion cubic meters. And the total demand matched is now more than 34 bcm.

Overall, the EU Energy Platform is delivering consistently excellent results in aggregating demand and coordinating the purchase of natural gas, noted the EU official.

"I am glad to announce that for the third time in a row, the EU Energy Platform has delivered the goods," Sefcovic added. (end)

nk











MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107204565