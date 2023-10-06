Kuwait Information Minister Partakes In GCC Tourism Meeting In Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi took part in the seventh meeting of the GCC tourism ministers hosted by Oman.

The ministry of iNformation said in a statement on Friday that the meeting, held at "Oman abr alzaman museuem," (Oman Across Ages Musuem) in the district of Minh, on Thursday, addrssed issues for serving the joint GCC tourism, namely resolutions that had been issued by the GCC supreme council, the GCC tourism statistics website and the GCC tourism guidelines.

The conferees discussed tasks of the joint team assigned to carry out the GCC tourism strategy and the joint tourism visas.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of the Omani minister of tourism, Salem Al-Mahrouki, with attendance of GCC countries' tourism ministers and the GCC chief, Jassem Al-Bedaiwai. (end)

