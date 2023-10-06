Copa Listed Among The World's Top 15 International Airlines

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Copa Airlines has been named among the world's top international airlines in the renowned Readers' Choice awards from the international magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

“ This recognition is the result of the vote of more than 500,000 travelers who shared their travel experiences around the world, covering both Condé Nast Traveler readers in the United States and the United Kingdom,” highlights a company statement

Copa is a prominent member of the global Star Alliance network.

Dennis Cary, Senior Vice President at Copa Airlines said: " We are deeply honored to receive this exceptional recognition from Condé Nast Traveler's discerning readers. This award is a testament to our team's tireless efforts to deliver superior service." world-class service and punctuality to our valued customers. It is especially gratifying to be the only airline in the Americas recognized alongside some of the most respected airlines in the world ."

More than 500,000 travelers, spanning both Condé Nast Traveler readers in the United States and the United Kingdom, provided feedback rating their travel experiences around the world. With an unrivaled legacy as the travel industry's oldest and most prestigious award, the Readers' Choice Awards continue to recognize excellence in the travel industry. Copa Airlines was one of the fifteen airlines worldwide selected in the International Airline category and the only one from the Americas region.

In addition to the dd award, Copa Airlines received the ' Five Star Major Airline ' award from the prestigious Association of Airline Passenger Experience, APEX. In this edition of the awards, almost one million flights were evaluated by passengers from more than 600 airlines around the world, using a five-star scale to measure service excellence and satisfaction.

Copa Airlines operates a network that covers 81 destinations in 32 countries in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, with more than 330 daily flights through the Hub of the Americas®, located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.



Copa currently holds the title of the most punctual airline in Latin America, a position it has held for more than eight con. consecutive years







