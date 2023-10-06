Azerbaijani, Brazilian Agencies Sign Space-Bound Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azercosmos space
agency and Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) have signed a memorandum of
understanding within the 74th International Astronautical Congress
(IAC) in Baku, Advisor to the Chairman for International Relations
of Azercosmos Vugar Bayramov told Trend .
According to him, the purpose of signing this memorandum is to
exchange knowledge and experience between organizations and
scientific communities in the two countries in the field of space
technology.
Bayramov added that Brazil is currently a rather developed
country in the application of satellite technology.
Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azercosmos
and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on the development of new
observation satellites for Azerbaijan within the framework of the
74th International Astronautical Congress.
According to the agreement, two satellites will be manufactured
within the framework of the Azersky-2 program.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership
with the Azercosmos space agency and the International
Astronautical Federation, is being held in Baku on October 2–6.
Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973,
during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar
Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is held in Azerbaijan
again.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.