Interglobe Hotels And Accor Launch Ibis Styles Goa Vagator

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Goa, 5th October 2023: InterGlobe Hotels in partnership with Accor are pleased to announce the launch of their newest hotel in Goa – ibis Styles Goa Vagator. Nestled between medieval forts, scenic beaches and the most sought-after tourist attractions of North Goa, the 142-room hotel offers a true Goan vibe blended with playful and vibrant design.



ibis Styles Goa Vagator is the second ibis Styles hotel in Goa, designed as a resort, with a vibrant theme of pastel hues blended with local culture for a unique interior design of the hotel. Strategically located a short ride from Goa MOPA airport, in close proximity to Goa's premier nightlife, famous restaurants and the most popular cafés, the property offers a blend of historical charm with modern comforts.



ibis Styles Vagator promises guests an unforgettable stay, with its signature 'Sweet Bed' for a night of restful sleep, attentive service from hotel personnel who go the extra mile, and comfort cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether exploring the city or simply relaxing, the property is the ideal haven for travelers looking to discover Goa. Further offering an all-day dining restaurant, fully equipped gym facilities, amphitheater, outdoor swimming pool, unlimited Wi-Fi and access to entertainment channels in each guest room. 'Spice it' restaurant provides the longest breakfast hours from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.!



Featuring modern and stylish conference and banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 100 guests for those seeking to celebrate a special occasion or event. The garden-facing conference room is the perfect location for large social gatherings, corporate events, and team-building exercises.



Launched by InterGlobe Hotels, ibis Styles Goa Vagator celebrates contemporary art and artists through curated pieces in its beautifully adorned rooms and public areas. While artists' original artwork is displayed in the lobby, wallpaper reproduction can be seen in the stylish rooms, complementing the curated art, pictures, and photographs from emerging artists. The hotel's modern and upbeat interiors, inspired by Goa's vibrant culture, are sure to create an artistic atmosphere in every corner for guests to enjoy.



Commenting on the opening, JB Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, "I am delighted to announce the grand opening of our 2nd ibis Styles in Goa and 23rd ibis in India. This world-class hotel features the latest amenities, thoughtfully designed rooms, and contemporary public spaces, all built to the highest standards. Like all our properties across the country, ibis Styles Goa Vagator is meticulously crafted to cater to the lifestyle preferences and aspirations of modern travellers, with a special focus on providing a top-notch design experience to the younger generation."



"The hotel serves as a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we partner with the best designers to realise this vision. ibis Styles Goa Vagator embraces design elements that are modern, trendy and vibrant, yet comfortable, a combination that resonates with the local community and tourists alike. With every new hotel, we raise the bar for hospitality and solidify our position as frontrunners in hotel design in the country. With art at the core of our design philosophy, we take immense pride in supporting emerging artists by displaying their original commissioned artwork at ibis hotels, fostering a vibrant artistic ecosystem."



Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Operations-Accor India & South Asia, said, "This newest addition to the ibis family marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality. Anticipating a substantial influx of both domestic and international tourists this season, the hotel promises a distinctive and immersive experience tailored for business and leisure travelers alike. With a focus on creating a welcoming environment for families, the property boasts bold design elements and an inclusive atmosphere."



Kedar Dighe, Cluster GM, ibis Styles Goa Vagator & Calangute, said, "ibis Styles Goa Vagator is creative and eclectic with an atmosphere that makes you want to move around in style. On top of that, the location is incredible, with buzzing nightlife, historical forts, quaint cafes, and serene beaches, making it a perfect stay for a leisure traveler. With 142 contemporary and modern guest rooms featuring balconies and French windows, guests can enjoy the scenic beauty of the surrounding area. The poolside bar, Spice It restaurant, modern gym and banquet hall will provide a perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation."



To celebrate the launch, ibis Styles Goa Vagator has introduced an exclusive offer of "Pay What You Want", a signature offering from ibis brands. The offer is exclusively for members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless Loyalty programme. To become a member, visit All or download the ALL mobile app.





About ibis Styles



Creative design and a playful atmosphere are what travelers find when they stay with ibis Styles. With a unique design concept built around a precise theme and a confident, optimistic approach, ibis Styles hotels deliver simple, trendy and economical hospitality. The friendly staff delight in surprising guests with joyful little extras to make every stay feel personal and special. Couples, families, solo travelers and business guests are all welcomed warmly at more than 650 uniquely designed ibis Styles hotels across 50+ countries. ibis Styles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.



About InterGlobe Hotels



InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited and Accor Asia Pacific. It was established in 2004 to develop a network of 'ibis' hotels throughout India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Through its constant commitment to innovation, efficiency, and collaboration, InterGlobe Hotels has challenged conventional wisdom, reimagined the hotel experience and implemented operational excellence to offer its guests truly exceptional services. InterGlobe Group, through its various partners in India, has a portfolio of 30 hotels in 14 cities, including 21 operational and 2 under-construction hotels of IGH. The total footprint of the portfolio will be close to 6,000 keys by 2025. The company currently has properties in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Nashik, Jaipur, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Thane. InterGlobe Hotels is recipient of many prestigious awards and accolades including Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management, IGBC Green Champion Award and the AON Commitment to Engagement award.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Shruti Gautam

Email :