Brazilians Prospect Business At Abu Dhabi Oil Conference

São Paulo – The ADIPEC Exhibition & Conference, an oil and gas event held in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, ended this Thursday (5) and had the participation of 13 Brazilian companies at the country's stand, organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Partner institutions of ApexBrasil in the development of technology, promotion and attraction of investments also participated in the conference, which had over 160,000 visitors since Monday (2).

One of the entities was the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FIRJAN), which develops projects, studies and promotion of the energy sector in Rio de Janeiro, the leading Brazilian producer of oil and derivatives. According to FIRJAN's Oil, Gas and Naval projects manager, Thiago Valejo, Brazilian participation in ADIPEC has been growing over the years and is essential not only to attract investment but to put national companies in contact with producers and potential customers abroad.

“One of the first things that caught our attention was the Brazilian companies exhibiting in the ApexBrasil stand (pictured above), looking to do business with the world. It is not just about serving the domestic market, but also how they (the companies) can enter an essentially global market,” said Valejo.

According to ApexBrasil, the companies in the Brazilian stand were Ouro Nova, Altave, Gascat, Geowellex, Sandech, Altus, Novus, Diesel Line Cambui, The Insight, Intcom, Pix Force, Deep Seed Solutions and Endeserv Inspeção. Valejo also noted large oil companies from the Middle East and Asia were at ADIPEC, which do not usually participate in similar events in the Americas.

He said institutions that act as a“bridge” between those who want to sell and those who want to buy were also at the event.“The presence of organizations and chambers of commerce was noteworthy, facilitating meetings between companies. In addition to companies, these agents and entities with a relevant institutional role in bringing together these industry players were also there. It doesn't happen only in Brazil but all over the world, and it makes sense for us to promote these connections and facilitate meetings. I saw the pavilions of the United States, United Kingdom, France and Italy with lounges to promote business between companies,” he said.

Energy transition

Clean energy sources were also a topic at ADIPEC, with exhibitor spaces and two specific conferences on hydrogen and decarbonization, the latter being this year's event motto. According to Valejo, the participants of these meetings said it would be challenging for the world to reach zero carbon emissions (mainly emitted from the burning of oil and its byproducts) by 2050, but alternatives must be found to change this path.

The project manager said that one of the approaches proposed at the conferences was obtaining electrical power from non-polluting sources. Green hydrogen, touted as one of the“clean” solutions, could not be ultimately“green” if the power needed to produce it comes from fossil fuels.“Most of the hydrogen initially produced for commercial purposes comes from natural gas,” said Valejo.

In his speech on the first day of the event, the president of the upcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 28), Sultan Al Jaber, said over 20 oil companies have committed to zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.“I firmly believe that just as this industry has enabled human prosperity in the past, it will be essential to solving the global challenges we all face today,” he said. In addition to being president of COP28, to be held in November in Dubai, Al Jaber is CEO of ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi-based state-owned oil company.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

Reproduction/ApexBrasil

