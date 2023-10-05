Turkmen Scientists Propose Using Wormwood Extract In Manufacture Of Medicines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Scientists at the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences
of Turkmenistan have successfully obtained a lyophilized dry
extract of wormwood, specifically one of its species called
"tsitvar." A young researcher from the biotechnology laboratory of
this center, Berdy Berdyev, identified special properties in this
substance, which is known for its high efficiency and ecological
friendliness, Azernews reports, Kabar.
The most important aspect is that the extract can be widely used
in the production of medical drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.
The extraction of tsitvar was carried out using modern
biotechnological equipment.
To obtain the extract, wormwood from Kopetdag was used, where 11
species of this plant grow out of the 32 known in Turkmenistan. It
is worth noting that only 4 of these species are endemic, meaning
they grow compactly in specific areas and possess specific
properties. As emphasized by scientists, these characteristics are
precisely described in the multi-volume work "Medicinal Plants of
Turkmenistan" by the National Leader of the Turkmen people,
Professor Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
The obtained extract has unique therapeutic properties and can
be used in the treatment of both infectious and non-infectious
diseases, as well as in lung diseases and the prevention of tumors
in them. It is also effective against microbes and can be used as
an insecticide, i.e., a substance against insects. Additionally,
the extract can act as an antioxidant, preventing dangerous chain
reactions in the body. Its antimalarial qualities are particularly
noteworthy.
The lyophilized dry extract of wormwood from Kopetdag has every
chance of being included in the production process of
Turkmenistan's medical industry, making it one of the promising
developments. Considering that the scientific and medical community
in Turkmenistan is focused on the use of locally sourced drugs,
this innovation aligns with the goals of the state policy as
outlined in the "Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the
Socio-Economic Development of the Country for 2022–2028."
