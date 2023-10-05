Archeologists Discover 1,700-Year-Old Trident In Assos Ancient City In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archeologists in northwestern Türkiye have discovered an ancient
iron trident, believed to be used for fishing, in the ancient city
of Assos, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Located in Canakkale's Ayvacik district, Assos sheds light on
history with its ancient ruins on the ground and Roman and
Byzantine-era artifacts unearthed during diggings.
Excavations in the ancient city are being carried out by a team
led by Nurettin Arslan, a humanities and social sciences professor
at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University. The Culture and Tourism
Ministry and the Turkish Historical Society are supporting the
digging work.
The team last discovered an iron trident, which is believed to
be 1,700 years old and used for fishing in ancient times, in the
fountain area called Nymphaion (eastern fountain) during the
excavations.
An expert restorer worked on the archeological find to clear the
trident of soil and oxidized agents on it.
Arslan told Anadolu that the fish spear was a material they have
seen especially in murals and other depictions.
“This is the first time we find such materials in Assos, because
tools made of iron are the materials decaying most rapidly in
ancient cities,” he said.
“Although we know that such tools were widely used in ancient
times, we can say that it is an important work since the examples
that have survived so far are very rare.
“As far as we know, it is said or we see in descriptions that
such tools were used in ancient times to catch big fish at sea in
small boats by lighting them with a torch at night,” he added.
Arslan said it is difficult to say its place of production since
the harpoon was made of iron.
“Because iron is a tool found everywhere and produced
everywhere. Therefore, it is difficult to say anything certain
about the place of production. But there are many discoveries of
iron slag or iron forging in many different places or areas in
Assos. Therefore, it is possible that this piece was produced in
Assos.”
