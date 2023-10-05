Russian Strike On Grocery Store In Ukraine Kills 49, Including 6-Year-Old Boy - Update

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, 49 people, including a child, have died as a result of a Russian missile strike.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.



































The Russian missile hit a store in the Kupiansk district, killing dozens / Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Direct hit to hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region, with injured

According to the prosecutors, on October 5, at around 13:25, the Russian military shelled the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district. The civilian object – a local convenience store – was hit.

As of now, the death toll is 49. Among those killed is a boy, 6.

Seven people were injured.

The response team is working at the site. The incoming data on casualties are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a visit to Spain, broke the news about the Russian missile strike on a grocery store in Kharkiv region.