Moldova Introducing Free Gas Transit For Ukraine During Winter Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Emergency Situations Commission of Moldova called on the regulator of Moldova's gas transmission system to ensure a free flow of European gas to storage facilities through four points on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This is reported by BNN , Ukrinform saw.

The implementation of this policy means that Ukraine can import up to 17 million cubic meters of natural gas per day through the Trans-Balkan and Iasi-Chisinau gas pipelines.

Since Moldova is in a state of emergency due to the war in Ukraine, the decisions of the Commission shall be implemented in accordance with the law.

With more than a quarter of a billion cubic meters of gas in reserve, stored in Romania and Ukraine, Moldova says it has enough to get through the winter. Due to Russia's accusations of illegal gas storage in Ukraine, Moldova clarified that the fuel stored in Ukraine had been purchased on the free market, not from Gazprom.

In addition, the connection of the gas systems of Moldova and Ukraine is important due to fears of destabilization in Moldova provoked by Russia.

Ukraine gained access to the gas networks of South-Eastern Europe after successful test deliveries carried out by the Moldovan gas operator, Moldovatransgaz, in late January.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Minister of Energy of Moldova, Victor Parlicov, stated that most of Moldova will not be buying gas from Russia's Gazprom.

However, Vadim Ceban, CEO Moldovagaz, stated that Moldova left open the possibility of buying gas from Gazprom once the conditions are favorable.