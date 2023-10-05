Speaker Al-Saadoun Condoles With India Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent Thursday a cable of condolences to Chairperson of the Indian Council of States Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of the House of the People Om Birla over the victims of the floods that swept the northeastern regions of the country recently.

In his cables, Al-Saadoun extended sincere condolences to the Indian government and families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery. (end)

ibi









MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107198253