Uttarakhand Govt Inks Mous Worth Over Rs 19,000 Cr At Global Investor Summit In Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttrakhand Govt Inks MoUs Worth Over Rs 19,000 cr At Global Investor Summit In Delhi

Dehradun, Oct 5 (KNN)

The Uttarakhand government signed MoUs worth Rs 19,385 crore with various institutions during the Global Investor Summit 2023 roadshow in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The agreements, which were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, encompass diverse sectors, including renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, among others.







As per reports, the flagship agreement involves a Rs 15,000 crore commitment from JSW Neo Energy for two pumped storage projects in Almora, aiming to generate employment, and contribute to the state's development.

The scheme is proposed to have a lower reservoir at a distance of 8-10 km from Kosi river at Site 1 in Joskote village of Almora and upper reservoir at Site 2 at Kurchaun village of Almora at a distance of 16 km from Kosi river.

The scheme will provide drinking water supply to a large population and irrigation facilities for agriculture. Along with this, this scheme will provide employment opportunities to 1000 people, according to a statement issued by the state information department.

Other key MoUs included an MoU with Radisson Group (Rs 1, 000 crore) in Hotel and Resort Sector, Yatharth Hospital (Rs 800 crore) in health, Oberoi Group (Rs 800 crore) in Hospitality Investment, SLMG (Rs 500 crore) in Wellness, DS Group (Rs 500 crore) in Food Processing, and Dixon Technologies (250 crore) in Electronics Manufacturing.

A road show was organized in Delhi earlier to attract investments ahead of the Investor Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December.

Addressing potential investors, Dhami said that the acceptance of industrial package for Uttarakhand by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped in creating an industrial environment in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is becoming a world class favourite tourist destination and over 44 lakh people have come to Char Dham

Yatra

in the state this year.



Moreover, around 4.15 crore Shiv devotees came to Kanwar Yatra whereas last year, the number was 3.75 crore.

Dhami said that the way investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 thousand crore were received from more than 400 industry representatives during the road shows in London and Birmingham.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with large number of entrepreneurs and assured them that the government will implement the suggestions given by them.

(KNN Bureau)