Jailed Separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah-Led JKDFP Banned For 5 Years For 'Pro-Pakistan' Activities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday banned jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah's Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) for five years. The Centre cited \"anti-India\" and \"pro-Pakistan\" activities of the party for the ban has ordered the ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 1998 by Shabir Ahmad Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference allegations levied against Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party by the MHA include-The founder of the JKDFP, jailed Shabir Ahmad Shah, had called Kashmir as a 'dispute' and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India-The members of the JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic State-The leader or members of the JKDFP have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir-The JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country_The JKDFP and its leaders or members, particularly its founder Shabir Ahmad Shah, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country-There have been a number of inputs showing linkages of the JKDFP with banned terrorist organizations-The JKDFP and its members have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the State,“Hence an immediate and prompt action is required” the MHA ruled in its order.

\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!The MHA further alleged if the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, is not curbed or controlled it will take the opportunity to-Continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country-Continue advocating the secession of the Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India-Escalate its insurrectionary activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India by destabilizing the Government established by law; and-Continue propagating anti-national sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public orderShah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 25 July, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case and is also an accused in a terror-funding case investigated by the National Investigation Agency. He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail 2022, Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house in a case related to fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory ED had began a money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR dated 30 May, 2017 filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Hafiz Muhammad Sayeed and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

MENAFN05102023007365015876ID1107197626