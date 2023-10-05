Train crash in Gdynia, Poland injures five railway employees

(MENAFN) In the northern Polish city of Gdynia, a distressing incident unfolded on Thursday morning as two trains collided head-on, resulting in injuries to five individuals, as reported by emergency services. Among the injured, four were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the fifth person received on-site treatment. Notably, all five of the injured individuals were identified as railway employees.



The collision occurred at approximately 7 AM in close proximity to the primary train station in Gdynia, a coastal city situated along the Baltic Sea. Disturbing images captured by the media in Poland revealed the aftermath of the collision, with the impact being severe enough to cause the leading car of one of the trains to derail and topple onto its side.



At the time of reporting, the precise cause of the accident remained uncertain, leaving authorities and investigators to conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances and contributing factors leading to this unfortunate incident.

