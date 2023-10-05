Poolbeg Pharma "Moving Forward Rapidly" With POLB001

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (AIM:POLB, OTCQB:POLBF) CEO Jeremy Skillington speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after announcing the pharma & biotech's interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023. Skillington highlights Poolbeg's "healthy" financial position and attributes it to low operational cash burn and strong financial discipline. Skillington also emphasises cost-effective R&D, citing examples like the LPS challenge study and AI programs that utilise supercomputers for efficiency.

They continue to seek non-diluted funding opportunities to support infectidisease programs, following a €2.3 million grant from the Irish government in 2022 for an oral vaccine program. Operational achievements include positive results from a POLB001 LPS human challenge trial, showing potential in treating acute inflammatory conditions and oncology-related issues.

The company's collaboration with CytoReason identified valuable drug targets for influenza treatment. Additionally, progress was noted in oral vaccine delivery and clinical trials for an oral GLP-1 agonist. Skillington hinted at new indications for POLB001 in the oncology sector, addressing cytokine release syndrome, a significant market opportunity. Future milestones include RSV dataset validation, oral vaccine encapsulation, and influenza drug target validation.

The company remains focused on clinical trial preparations and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, reflecting a proactive approach to advancing their programs.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect