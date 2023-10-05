Weekend Weather To Be Windy, Slightly Dusty: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: In its latest weather forecast, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) revealed that this weekend is set to be windy.
Maximum temperatures for the weekend are set to reach 40°C for Thursday and 38°C during both Friday and Saturday.
Minimum temperatures are set to reach 30°C on Thursday, 31°C on Friday, and 30°C on Saturday.
In its October 5 – October 7 forecast, QMD warned of“strong wind and high sea,” with poor visibility and blowing dust being cited for Friday.
Both Thursday and Saturday will have Northwesterly wind blowing at 10-20 knots to 30 at times inshore.
On Friday, the Northwesterly wind will blow at 15-25 to 38 knots inshore.
Sea levels are projected to be 3 – 5 feet inshore on Friday and Saturday, rising to 13 feet and 12 feet offshore respectively.
On Thursday sea levels are set to 1 – 5 feet inshore, rising to 10 feet offshore.
