Panavance To Present At The BIO Investor Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERWYN, PA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of misetionamide (GP-2250), a novel oncology therapeutic intended to improve the outcomes and quality of life for patients, today announced it will present at the BIO Investor Forum on Tuesday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT.



Greg Bosch, Chairman and CEO will present an overview of Panavance and update on the development of Panavance's lead product candidate, misetionamide, a highly selective yet broadly active cancer therapeutic with a unique mechanism of action that suppresses cancer by disrupting its energy metabolism, leading to cancer cell death through a number of validated mechanisms. A Phase 1 study is currently recruiting in pancreatic cancer. Greg will share Panavance's recent accomplishments and its upcoming planned milestones.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM (Pacific Time)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Franciscan C Room

The BIO Investor Forum will take place on October 17-18 in San Francisco, CA.

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients. Panavance, a US Delaware company, is located in Berwyn, PA. It was founded in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance's lead program, misetionamide (also known as GP-2250), is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique dual mechanism of action of selectively disrupting the energy metabolism of cancer cells leading to cancer cell death as well as impacting nuclear factor-κB (“NFκB”) which effects cancer cells' ability for protein synthesis and DNA transcription thereby restricting cancer cell growth and proliferation. The Company is advancing towards the initiation of two registration directed clinical studies expected to start in 2024: a Phase 2/3 study of GP-2250 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line maintenance therapy for non-BRCA mutated pancreatic cancer patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. GP-2250's unique mechanism of action and extensive preclinical data supports broad oncology utility with the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

For more information, please visit panavance and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Corporate and Investor Relations Contact

Lisa DeScenza

LaVoieHealthScience

(978) 395-5970



Media Contact

Sara Krane

LaVoieHealthScience

(617) 865-2197



Tags Panavance Therapeutics Inc. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Present BIO Investor Forum novel oncology therapeutic