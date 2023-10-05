KOBIA Met With Representatives Of KOSGEB

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At a meeting with representatives of KOSGEB and Ankara Chamber
of Commerce and Industry, the prospects of cooperation in business
and trade between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen were
discussed, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.
Representatives of the Organisation for Development and Support
of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOSGEB) and Ankara Chamber of
Commerce and Industry visited the Baku House of Small and Medium
Enterprises.
A meeting was held between Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the
Board of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency
(KOBIA), Recep Kılınç, Deputy Chairman of the Board of KOSGEB, and
Halil Ibrahim Yılmaz, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Ankara
Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
At the meeting, information was presented on the support and
services provided by the Agency to entrepreneurs, prospects of
cooperation in the field of business and trade between Azerbaijani
and Turkish businessmen, as well as issues of organization of
mutual business missions were discussed.
