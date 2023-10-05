|
Komax Group strengthens its market position in France, Morocco, and Tunisia
The integration of the Schleuniger Group into the Komax Group has been proceeding according to plan since the combination at the end of August 2022. This includes, for example, the optimization of the global sales and service network to be able to respond to customers' needs in the best possible way. To this end, with effect from 1 October 2023, the Komax Group acquired Alcava SAS, Schleuniger's distribution partner in France, Morocco, and Tunisia.
The Komax Group acquired Alcava SAS with effect from 1 October 2023, including the companies Lintech in France, Malintech in Morocco, and Tulintech in Tunisia. Alcava has been distributing Schleuniger Group products in these three countries for more than 15 years. The acquisition strengthens the Komax Group's market position – both in the Industrial market segment in France and in North Africa, which is a key region for the automotive market, among others.
“Lintech, Malintech, and Tulintech are the perfect complement to our existing sales and service structure in France and North Africa, and are enabling us to strengthen our market position in these growth markets,” explains Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group.“I am delighted that more than 40 new employees are joining the Komax Group, bringing with them considerable experience in sales and providing services.”
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
