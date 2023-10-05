Rufus Ferguson II Earns Black Belt In Judo From 2004 Olympian, Ready For Howard University Football Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rufus Ferguson II with his black belt on and his father Dr. Rhadi Ferguson

Promotion Ceremony At Tampa Florida Judo

Rhadi, Rhadi and Rufus II At Rufus' Black Belt Ceremony

Rufus Ferguson II Earns Black Belt in Judo Under the Guidance of His Father, Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, as He Prepares for Howard University Football Journey

- Rufus Ferguson IITAMPA, FL, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rufus Ferguson II, a rising star in the world of athletics, has achieved a remarkable milestone by earning his black belt in Judo , a feat accomplished under the guidance of his father, 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. This achievement showcases Rufus's dedication and unwavering commitment to the martial art that has been an integral part of his life since the tender age of four.Judo, with its principles of discipline, respect, and technique, has played a significant role in shaping Rufus's character and abilities. The skills and mindset instilled through years of Judo practice have translated seamlessly into his football pursuits, setting him apart as a well-rounded athlete with a unique edge.But Rufus's journey doesn't stop at his impressive martial arts achievement. He has proudly committed to playing football at Howard University in the upcoming fall semester. His decision to join the Howard University Bison football program is a reflection of his aspiration to follow in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, a 2004 Olympian and a fellow Howard University alumnus, as well as to make his mark on the field.Rufus Ferguson II, speaking about his recent accomplishments, shared his excitement and gratitude, saying, "Achieving my black belt in Judo under my father's guidance is an honor beyond words. The values and skills I've learned through Judo have been invaluable in shaping my character and athleticism. As I look forward to my journey at Howard University, I'm excited to bring the lessons from Judo to the football field. My goal is to work hard, contribute to the team, and hopefully, one day, become a Hall of Famer like my dad."His commitment to academics, athleticism, and character development epitomizes the ideals of a student-athlete. Rufus Ferguson II's pursuit of excellence both on and off the field aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by Howard University.The staff at Howard University is excited about Rufus's commitment, recognizing the unique blend of skills and values he brings to the Bison football program. His journey is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the influence of a strong support system, particularly with the guidance of his Olympian father, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. As he embarks on this new chapter at Howard University, his family, friends, and the entire Judo and football communities eagerly await his continued success.Rufus Ferguson II's journey is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the influence of a strong support system, particularly with the guidance of his Olympian father, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. As he embarks on this new chapter at Howard University, his family, friends, and the entire Judo and football communities eagerly await his continued success.

RHADI FERGUSON

Tampa Florida Judo

+1 5614141456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok