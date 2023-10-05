More Than 7 Million Beneficiaries Of Sharjah Police's BE AWARE Campaign

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Police General Command revealed the conclusion of its awareness campaign, "BE AWARE," which was organised by the Criminal Investigations Department and the Media and Public Relations Department, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Sharjah Police unveiled the success of the campaign in achieving its goals of disseminating security awareness messages to the largest segment of the public to make them aware of methods of fraud and electronic blackmail and ways to prevent them, adding that 7,273, 968 million people benefited from the campaign in only 22 days.

Sharjah Police stresses the importance of field security campaigns that enhance direct communication with community members. This embodies the Sharjah Police's strategy in enhancing security and safety, appreciating the great role of the strategic partners in the success of the campaign and their close cooperation through the optimal exploitation of their resources, such as their display screens, as they are sustainable channels that enhance security awareness among members of society.