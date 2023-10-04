Luxury beverage retailer Royal Spirit launches concept store in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Your Wordsmiths)

Royal Spirit, an innovative premium beverage retailer, is launching a first-of-its-kind concept store, that will offer discerning shoppers a luxury buying experience of a tastefully curated selection of some of the finest beverages from across the globe



October 4th, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Royal Spirit, an innovative premium beverage retailer and a subsidiary of reputed petroleum company D1 Global, is launching its luxury store in Abu Dhabi on October 5th. The concept beverage store, spanning over 3,500 sq ft, is a first-of-its-kind attempt to infuse affordable luxury into the experience of buying beverages. The soft opening will be followed by an official launch event towards the end of October.



Boasting classy interiors and a plush lounge-like feel, the retail outlet houses over 1,000 different labels of wine and over 700 beverage brands to cater to shoppers of all tastes, preferences, and budgets. Royal Spirit’s tastefully curated selections of some of the finest beverages from across the globe, with a strong focus on quality and rarity, are poised to set a new benchmark in the retail sector.



“We have modelled the store around a premium lounge experience, making it luxurious and visually appealing. Concurrently, on the product front, we have masterfully hand-picked beverages from across the world, focusing extensively on range. Royal Spirit thus embodies affordable luxury, catering to connoisseurs and social drinkers alike. As the name suggests, it is royal in size, selections, and sophistication,” said Trupti Majethiya, Co-founder and Managing Director, Royal Spirit.



The marriage of luxury, a wide array of selections and extensive knowledge makes Royal Spirit a reliable and trustworthy beverage partner for leading hospitality brands and Michelin-starred restaurants in the UAE. Accordingly, the innovative retailer is striking strategic alliances with hotels, distributors, wholesalers, and logistic companies while expanding its footprint in duty-free, in-store retail, B2B on-trade, app-powered doorstep delivery, as well as a private client division specifically for connoisseurs. Its growth strategy for the future includes offering unique experiences such as beverage tastings and bespoke boutique events along with branded accessories and accompaniments like glassware, cigars, and premium chocolates.



“Royal Spirit is an embodiment of our ambitious vision to become a byword for excellence in beverage retailing and distribution in the UAE. As things stand, beverage buying is largely a ‘supermarket’ experience without expert advice, curated premium beverages, and a distinctive ambience. We aren’t just going to change that; we will revolutionize it by leveraging data-led insights to personalize our services and craft a superior shopping experience for our patrons,” opined Mark Demyan, General Manager of Royal Spirit.



Exquisite bottled beverages nestled in the gilded cabinetry on either side of the aisle will soon be joined by Royal Spirit’s own signature label, which will be unveiled in a grand ceremony early next year. The mega launch event is expected to draw the crème de la crème of the hospitality industry, business magnates, socialites, and epicureans from all walks of life. Royal Spirit’s expansion plan also includes opening more luxe-experience concept stores across the region.



For more information about Royal Spirit, please visit





About Royal Spirit

Innovative premium beverage store Royal Spirit is nestled in the thick of Abu Dhabi’s cosmopolitan hub. Under the aegis of D1 Global, a reputed petroleum company in the UAE, Royal Spirit is poised to set a new benchmark in the beverages market with curated selections of over 1,000 different labels and over 700 brands sourced tastefully from across the globe emphasizing quality, authenticity, and rarity. The extensive selections, housed across an expansive and lounge-like space spanning 3,500 sq ft, characterize Royal Spirit’s motto of infusing affordable luxury into the experience of buying spirits and catering to shoppers of all tastes and budgets.



Royal Spirit’s experience-led, convenience-driven approach to beverage retailing also extends across its channels, including but not limited to an online doorstep delivery service, re-exporting, duty-free, B2B, and a private client division specifically for connoisseurs. The innovative super distribution and the unique expertise in crafting luxury experiences make Royal Spirit a reliable and trustworthy partner for leading hospitality brands and Michelin-starred restaurants and hotels in the UAE. The branded accompaniments at the store — glassware, cigars, and premium chocolates — occasional tasting events and bespoke gatherings, and an own signature label in the works are a testament to Royal Spirit's relentless passion for beverages.

MENAFN04102023005036011518ID1107191736