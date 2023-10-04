AUD/USD Forecast: Sharp Decline On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the AUD/USD faced a significant decline, approaching the crucial 0.63 level. This currency has been trapped within a falling wedge pattern for some time, but recent events have broken through its bottom, erasing this pattern from the charts.

Notably, it also breached other support lines, indicating the continued strength of the US dollar. Although the 0.63 level was not easily surpassed, it is increasingly clear that the Australian dollar is struggling in a market characterized by fading rallies.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

The size of the candlestick on the charts provides a key insight into the market sentiment - it's laden with negativity. This suggests a strong downward momentum that could persist. However, it's worth noting that if the market manages to break above the 0.65 level, it may set its sights on the 0.66 level. Historically, this level has held significance, making it a potential point of interest for traders. Nevertheless, even if it reaches this level, there remains the possibility of fading near there. A substantial shift in the trend would require a break above both the 0.66 level and the 200-Day EMA, which essentially coincide. However, this scenario seems unlikely at present, and any rallies could face formidable resistance Cautious

It's important to consider the Australian dollar's sensitivity to risk appetite, which is currently in a state of flux. As a result, caution is warranted due to the uncertainty surrounding market sentiment. Additionally, Australia's strong reliance on commodity markets makes it susceptible to fluctuations in that sector. These factors combined paint a cautious outlook for the Australian dollar, as there are numerous drivers pushing demand for US dollars higher, leaving the Australian currency in a comparatively weaker position.

In the end, the Australian dollar's recent sharp decline underscores the prevailing strength of the US dollar. The breach of key support levels and the bearish sentiment reflected in candlestick charts signal a challenging environment for the Aussie. While the possibility of a rally exists, it would likely face resistance at historical levels, and a significant trend change appears unlikely in the current market conditions. Traders and investors should remain vigilant, considering the ever-evolving risk appetite and the Australian dollar's sensitivity to commodity markets. As things stand, the Australian dollar's prospects remain overshadowed by the resurgent US dollar.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.