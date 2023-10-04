(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Airlines Orders 110 New Aircraft As Travel Demand Surges

United Airlines (UAL) has ordered 110 new aircraft from Airbus (AIR) and Boeing (BA) as it expands its fleet amid a post-pandemic surge in travel.

The Chicago-based carrier said it has ordered 50 Boeing 787-9 aircraft to be delivered between 2028 and 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The company also signed options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and purchase rights for an additional 40 Airbus A321neo aircraft by the end of this decade.

United said it placed the big aircraft order as it tries to take advantage of“growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically.”

Including the latest order, United Airlines now expects to take delivery of about 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft by 2032.

In July, United Airlines reported that its second-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago amid soaring air travel. The company raised its forward guidance for the remainder of this year.

United Airlines' stock has increased 15% over the last 12 months and trades at $40.53 U.S. per share.