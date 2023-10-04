Uzbekistan Uses Silk Way Forum To Promote Idea Of New Transit Route To CIS Via Paki Ports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Uzbekistan is
working to promote the idea of a transport corridor through
Afghanistan to the Pakistani ports of the Indian Ocean, Trend reports.
The project was put forward before the other members of
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the 6th New Silk Way
International Transport and Logistics Business Forum held in
Astana, where Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov
is taking part.
During the speech, Makhkamov noted Uzbekistan's steps to form
promising and develop existing multimodal transport corridors in
the region.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport pointed out that Uzbekistan
actively promotes the mentioned initiative.
As per the ministry's report, there has been a significant
increase in the amount of cargo passing through Afghanistan en
route to Pakistan in 2022, with the volume more than doubling to
reach 670,000 tons. This figure is anticipated to continue rising
and surpass 1 million tons by the end of 2023.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107188508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.