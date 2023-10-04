Uzbekistan Uses Silk Way Forum To Promote Idea Of New Transit Route To CIS Via Paki Ports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 4. Uzbekistan is working to promote the idea of a transport corridor through Afghanistan to the Pakistani ports of the Indian Ocean, Trend reports.

The project was put forward before the other members of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the 6th New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum held in Astana, where Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov is taking part.

During the speech, Makhkamov noted Uzbekistan's steps to form promising and develop existing multimodal transport corridors in the region.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport pointed out that Uzbekistan actively promotes the mentioned initiative.

As per the ministry's report, there has been a significant increase in the amount of cargo passing through Afghanistan en route to Pakistan in 2022, with the volume more than doubling to reach 670,000 tons. This figure is anticipated to continue rising and surpass 1 million tons by the end of 2023.