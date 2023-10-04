Insoc Named To MSSP Alert's 2023 List Of Top 250 Mssps

(MENAFN- Pressat) The seventh annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR, and MSP security companies expecting strong revenue growth in 2023.

[ Oct 4th, Edinburgh & Los Angeles ]: inSOC ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

MSSP Alert announced the Top 250 MSSPs honorees in a live webcast on September 14. The complete list and research report track the world's top MSSP providers, and the on-demand webcast of the event is available here .

Key findings of the research report include:



MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance : MSSP honorees expect to generate an average of $56.3 million in revenue in 2023, more than double the number from the 2022 report.

Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.

Profits : 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the 2023 fiscal year.

Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%), and ransomware (86%).

Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs are more likely to run their SOCs in-house (85%). Half of the smaller segment MSPs have in-house SOCs, and 33% take a hybrid approach (i.e., in-house and outsourced.) Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all (90%) larger MSSPs provide 24/7 security event monitoring and threat detection responses with an in-house team. 61% of the smaller MSSPs offer these services on their own, 35% partner with another company, and 4% do not offer them at all.

inSOC was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023, progressing from 142 in 2022 to 107 in 2023 - further establishing itself as a leading SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) vendor.

"inSOC has continued to experience exceptional growth fueled by high demand for SOCaaS offerings from MSPs," says Kristian Wright, COO of inSOC. "Our rapid move up the leaderboard reflects our capabilities to help our partners grow their businesses with a holistic approach that includes a robust open XDR solution, weekly vulnerability management, threat assessment reporting, sales & marketing enablement, and more."

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate inSOC on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert.“The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023 - indicating the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and industry.”

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. Click her to download the list and associated report.

inSOC offers high-margin, enterprise-grade wraparound SOC solutions designed specifically for reselling by MSPs. Its SOC-as-a-Service packages provide security information and event management (SIEM), vulnerability management, intrusion detection, incident response, and more at an affordable monthly subscription fee. It allows MSPs and MSSPs to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity services to their customers without a substantial upfront investment.

About inSOC Inc.

inSOC offers an enterprise-grade, AI-driven platform based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. It enables MSPs and MSSPs to provide policy-driven open XDR to generate additional business and revenue opportunities.

Backed by experts with years of experience in the MSP space, inSOC's 24/7/365 monitoring helps MSPs and MSSPs protect customers' networks cost-effectively while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. Learn more about inSOC and its comprehensive SOCaaS solutions.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts, influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more .