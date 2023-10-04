Azerbaijani Economy Minister To Visit Turkmenistan


10/4/2023 6:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rena Murshud Read more

Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov will visit Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

The head of the economic department announced this on the social network X .

According to him, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Economy will hold meetings with a number of official representatives of the government of Turkmenistan. Both sides will discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries and prospects for cooperation.



MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107186700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search