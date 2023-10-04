Azerbaijani Economy Minister To Visit Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov will
visit Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
The head of the economic department announced this on the social
network X .
According to him, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, the
Minister of Economy will hold meetings with a number of official
representatives of the government of Turkmenistan. Both sides will
discuss the development of economic relations between the two
countries and prospects for cooperation.
