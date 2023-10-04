Azerbaijani Economy Minister To Visit Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov will visit Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

The head of the economic department announced this on the social network X .

According to him, as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Economy will hold meetings with a number of official representatives of the government of Turkmenistan. Both sides will discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries and prospects for cooperation.





