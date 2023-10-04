Azerbaijan Holds Training Within Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Khazri-2023" joint tactical exercises held in Azerbaijan
with the participation of warships and servicemen of the
Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces continue, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
During the briefing held according to the training plan, the
participants were given information on safety rules, tasks to be
fulfilled, and their execution sequence, as well as other necessary
aspects.
Then tasks on various episodes were worked out with the military
personnel and warships of the Naval Forces of both countries, as
well as combat interoperability between them was developed.
It should be noted that the military personnel involved in the
training exercises successfully accomplished all the assigned
tasks.
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107184575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.