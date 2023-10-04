Global Leaders Discuss Ongoing Efforts In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of nine countries, as well as the European Union and NATO, have discussed their efforts in support of Ukraine as it continues to resist Russian aggression.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In a call convened by United States President Joseph Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau spoke with the leaders of Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, the Secretary General of NATO, and the heads of the European Commission and the European Council.

“The leaders reiterated their unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine and discussed their ongoing efforts to support the Ukrainian people as they continue to resist Russia's brutal and unjustifiable aggression,” the report states.

In addition, the global leaders welcomed progress between Ukraine and its partners on multilateral and bilateral long-term security assurances for Ukraine, in line with the July 2023 G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

“They also expressed their support for President Zelenskyy's ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a just peace and welcomed continued efforts to address the global impacts of Russia's war – including on food insecurity threatening those most vulnerable,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada noted.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's determination to support Ukraine with military, humanitarian, financial, and other assistance for as long as it takes.