Tourism Minister Opens 'Top Resa' Travel Fair

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Queisi on Tuesday inaugurated the 45th edition of the French travel market exhibition“Top Resa”, with Jordan as the official sponsor.



Queisi, who is also the head of the Jordan Tourism Board, stressed the importance of this exhibition that sees the participation of 20 Jordanian travel companies,

in marketing Jordan's diverse tourism products and increasing French tourist arrivals.

During her visit to the Jordanian pavilion, French Minister of Tourism Olivia Gregoire expressed her gratitude for Jordan's contributions in strengthening the global tourism sector through active participation in international exhibitions, including“Top Resa”.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Queisi held talks with his Greek counterpart. The two sides discussed tourism marketing between Jordan and Greece, as well as the promotion of the Christian pilgrimage route in Greece. Talks also covered training and investment opportunities in Jordan, building on the bilateral agreement.

Queisi participated in a roundtable discussion with his counterparts from Costa Rica and Gambia, the Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus and the Director General of the French Tourism Marketing Agency, with discussions focusing on the current state of tourism, challenges to sustainable tourism and forthcoming projects.

The exhibition, which runs between October 3 and 5, will bring together tourism ministers from 22 countries, 29,475 participants from the global tourism industry and approximately 1,400 international brands. The event will feature 80 dialogue tourism sessions.





