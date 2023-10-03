Arrest Of Suspected Islamic State Terrorist: Karnataka Police Working Closely With Delhi Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka Police is working closely with Delhi Police after the Delhi Police's Special Cell caught three people allegedly part of a suspected Islamic State (IS) group. The group is allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI of the men arrested, named Shahnawaz, had a bounty of ₹3 lakh. He was caught in South Delhi. Along with him, Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi were also arrested.“We are in constant touch with Delhi Police. As of now, there is no official word regarding those arrested belonging to or trained in this part of Karnataka. We are constantly monitoring the situation. In a robust manner, we keep an eye on this kind of activity. What is happening, we are aware of these situations,” Renuka Sukumar Hubballi- Dharwad Police Commissioner told ANI Read: Delhi: Three suspected ISIS terrorists sent to 7-day police custodyDuring preliminary questioning, law enforcement authorities uncovered that the individuals in question carried out extensive ground surveillance. Their scope spanned the Western Ghats in Southern Indian cities like Hubbali and Dharwad and even reached as far as Ahmedabad in Gujarat. They apparently wanted to pinpoint and establish secure locations for their hideouts is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!While responding to media queries, Dhaliwal said, \"Shahnawaz is a mining engineer from Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology. His wife, Basanti Patel, is converted to Islam and is now known as Mariam.\"According to police, the three wanted suspected terrorists were produced before the court and they have been sent to 14 days of police custody Read: Who is Shahnawaz, NIA's most-wanted and suspected ISIS terrorist?The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in September, unveiled the visual identities of four individuals, ardently sought for their alleged roles in the ISIS-affiliated module operating out of Pune. Accentuating the urgency of their capture, the agency put forth a financial incentive of ₹3 lakh for each individual. They also gave assurances that any informant's identity would be kept confidential the investigation, it had come to light that a foreign-based handler had possibly put Shahnawaz in touch with two other terror operatives with instructions to execute a terror strike.

(With ANI inputs)

