Egypt: President El-Sisi Lays Wreath On Unknown Soldier Memorial On 50Th Anniversary Of October War Victory

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi laid a wreath on the Unknown Soldier Memorial of the
Armed Forces martyrs, as well as the tombs of late President Mohammed Anwar El-Sadat and late President Gamal Abdel Nasser.
Later, President El-Sisi held a meeting with the
Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.
