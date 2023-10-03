Cannabis Packaging Goes Sustainable With [Re] Waste, Plantlife, -Ness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-Branded Plantlife, -ness and [Re] Waste EcoBin that is used to collect cannabis packaging.

Cannabis packaging captured by the EcoBin. Collected packaging is sorted and processed into feedstock for manufacturing recycled products.

Plantlife Cannabis Windermere Currents location launches cannabis recycling program to divert packaging from landfills and the environment.

Collaboration and innovation pave the way for a greener future in cannabis packaging.

- Corey SabanEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- [Re] Waste, Plantlife Cannabis, and -ness team up to introduce Cannabis Recycling Program[Re] Waste, a leading waste management company, has partnered with Plantlife Cannabis and -ness, a BZAM Ltd. cannabis brand, to launch a Cannabis Recycling Program with all Plantlife retail locations. The program is designed to take the financial burden off cannabis retailers and engage the entire supply chain to support the recycling costs.As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so do concerns about the amount of packaging waste it generates. [Re] Waste has diverted over 25,000 lbs of cannabis packaging which is equivalent to over 1 million doob tubes or 350,000 containers. Cannabis packaging presents a significant challenge for municipal material recovery facilities (MRFs), processors and recycling companies to efficiently manage the multiple types of packaging currently being used.To address this issue, [Re] Waste has developed a unique program that promotes Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and engages the entire cannabis supply chain in the recycling process. The EPR policy holds producers responsible for the management of their products and packaging waste throughout their entire life cycle.Through the EcoBin Cannabis Recycling Program, -ness will support [Re] Waste in diverting thousands of pounds of cannabis packaging waste from entering landfills. By taking responsibility for the packaging waste they produce, -ness is helping to reduce the financial burden on cannabis retailers, who are typically responsible for the cost of such programs."We are thrilled to partner with [Re] Waste and -ness to launch this program," said Ian Scott, VP of Plantlife Cannabis. "We believe that it is our responsibility to take care of the environment, and this program helps us to do just that. By working together, we can create a more sustainable and responsible cannabis industry."The Cannabis Recycling Program will accept all types of cannabis packaging waste, including plastic containers, tubes, bags, vapes and glass. The materials will be collected and transported to [Re] Waste, where they will be processed and recycled into new products."At [Re] Waste, we are committed to developing sustainable solutions for all industries, including the cannabis industry," said Corey Saban, CEO of [Re] Waste. "We believe that it is our responsibility to ensure that the waste generated by this industry is managed in a responsible and sustainable way. We are proud to partner with Plantlife Cannabis and -ness to make this vision a reality."The Cannabis Recycling Program is a significant step forward for the cannabis industry and the environment as a whole. By engaging the entire supply chain in the recycling process, [Re] Waste, Plantlife Cannabis, and -ness are setting a new standard for responsible recycling in the industry.“Anything we can do to help reduce our industry's environmental impact is a win for us all,” said Jordan Winnett, CCO of BZAM Ltd.“This innovative program helps make recycling cannabis packaging easier for consumers and retailers, and we're honoured to support it with our brand, -ness.”The Cannabis Recycling Program is now available at all Plantlife Cannabis locations. To learn more about the program and how you can get involved, please visit [Re] Waste's website or contact [Re] Waste directly.About [Re] Waste:[Re] Waste is a leading sustainable company that provides collection, processing and manufacturing solutions to industries across North America. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, [Re] Waste is committed to reducing the environmental impact of waste and helping businesses achieve their ESG goals.About Plantlife Cannabis:Plantlife Cannabis is a leading retailer of cannabis products in Alberta, Canada. With a focus on quality, customer service, and sustainability, Plantlife Cannabis is committed to providing customers with the best possible cannabis experience.About -ness:-ness is a cannabis brand by BZAM Ltd., a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with cultivation facilities across the country. Environmental sustainability is important at BZAM Ltd., where eco-friendly approaches to cultivation, production and disposal are employed wherever possible.

