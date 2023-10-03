Jordan Using Full Potential To Become Clean Energy Regional Hub, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan is using its full potential to produce more renewable energy to meet local needs and export green energy, both in the form of electricity and green hydrogen, said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday.He revealed that the Kingdom is nearing the completion of a national strategy for green hydrogen, adding that it is taking a number of measures that would make Jordan a regional hub for the production and export of hydrogen.He made the statement during his participation in the activities of the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference(ADIPEC), held from October 3-5 in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. The conference aims to accelerate the pace of collective action to find solutions that would bring about radical changes to address climate challenges, prepare the energy system for the future, stimulate innovative solutions, and enhance investment in clean energy sources.According to a ministry statement, the minister also took part in a round table meeting of ministers participating in the ADIPEC 2023, entitled "Accelerating the pace of policy innovation for a secure, low-carbon, affordable energy future," during which he pointed out that the energy transition in Jordan began a long time ago, with renewable energy's contribution to the overall energy mix amounting to 27 percent.He said that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is preparing a strategy for electric transport, a strategy for green hydrogen, and a national plan for energy rationalization, which will be a doorway for reviewing the comprehensive strategy for the energy sector.He highlighted the projects that are currently being implemented to supply a number of industrial cities with natural gas, as well as programs and projects related to the exploration of rare metals.During his participation in a specialized session on building bridges to accelerate the spread of hydrogen, Kharabsheh highlighted the Jordanian government's efforts to strengthen the country's position in this field through the formation of the National Committee for Green Hydrogen to follow up on the preparation of the national strategy for green hydrogen, follow up on the preparation of legislation and studies regulating it, and evaluate investment opportunities and approve relevant procedures.The Jordanian government, the minister indicated, signed a framework agreement to invest in green ammonia and green hydrogen, and a second memorandum of understanding to study investment in green methanol production in the Kingdom with two specialized international companies. He said the government will, in the near future, sign a number of memoranda of understanding with companies interested in investing in the field of green hydrogen and green ammonia and their derivatives.During the conference, Kharabsheh gave a briefing on the investment opportunities available in the field of renewable energy and the measures that Jordan is taking to reduce its carbon footprint in implementation of the climate commitments it made following the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) held in Egypt last year.