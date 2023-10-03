OTS Issues Statement On Occasion Of Anniversary Of Nakhchivan Declaration's Adoption

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud Read more

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev congratulated the Turkic world on the occasion of the anniversary of the adoption of the Nakhchivan Declaration, Azernews reports with reference to the OTS press service.

“I sincerely congratulate the Turkic world on October 3, which is celebrated as the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States... The centuries-old fraternal ties between the Turkic countries strengthened on the basis of a common language, history, and cultural heritage, have become seriously institutionalized within our organization since 2009. Having voluntarily united under the auspices of the UTC, the Turkic states are decisively stepping into the future, promoting comprehensive cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and social spheres,” the document says.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the date of October 3 “represents the deep ties” between the member countries of the organization.

“Today we celebrate our rise and achievements together,” he emphasized.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the activities of the UTG include more than 20 areas of cooperation.

“[The organization] draws its strength from the Turkic World Vision 2040 document,” the document says.

The Secretary-General believes that the“unyielding determination” of heads of state and foreign ministers“is clearly manifested in dynamic activities and strategic alliances” between countries.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that the X OTG Summit, planned in Kazakhstan in November, will be“the stage at which vital decisions will be made and agreements will be signed that will form the organization's program of activities in the coming period.”

In conclusion, the head of the organization expressed gratitude to country leaders, as well as the private sector and NGOs“for their unwavering support.”

“With wishes of peace, unity, and solidarity, congratulations on the holiday of October 3, which is proof of the strength of our common spirit! Together we are stronger,” concluded the Secretary-General.