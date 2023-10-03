OTS Issues Statement On Occasion Of Anniversary Of Nakhchivan Declaration's Adoption

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
Kubanychbek Omuraliev congratulated the Turkic world on the
occasion of the anniversary of the adoption of the Nakhchivan
Declaration, Azernews reports with reference to
the OTS press service.
“I sincerely congratulate the Turkic world on October 3, which
is celebrated as the Day of Cooperation of Turkic States... The
centuries-old fraternal ties between the Turkic countries
strengthened on the basis of a common language, history, and
cultural heritage, have become seriously institutionalized within
our organization since 2009. Having voluntarily united under the
auspices of the UTC, the Turkic states are decisively stepping into
the future, promoting comprehensive cooperation in the political,
economic, cultural, and social spheres,” the document says.
The Secretary-General emphasized that the date of October 3
“represents the deep ties” between the member countries of the
organization.
“Today we celebrate our rise and achievements together,” he
emphasized.
Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the activities of the UTG
include more than 20 areas of cooperation.
“[The organization] draws its strength from the Turkic World
Vision 2040 document,” the document says.
The Secretary-General believes that the“unyielding
determination” of heads of state and foreign ministers“is clearly
manifested in dynamic activities and strategic alliances” between
countries.
Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that the X OTG Summit, planned in
Kazakhstan in November, will be“the stage at which vital decisions
will be made and agreements will be signed that will form the
organization's program of activities in the coming period.”
In conclusion, the head of the organization expressed gratitude
to country leaders, as well as the private sector and NGOs“for
their unwavering support.”
“With wishes of peace, unity, and solidarity, congratulations on
the holiday of October 3, which is proof of the strength of our
common spirit! Together we are stronger,” concluded the
Secretary-General.
