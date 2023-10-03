Keolis MHI Receives Prestigious GCC Recognition For Exemplary Emiratisation Efforts

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Operator of Dubai Metro and Tram Honored at the 9th GCC Labour Ministers Meeting in Muscat, Oman.

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, received a prestigious accolade for its exceptional Emiratisation achievements. This recognition unfolded at a grand ceremony held in September 2023, alongside the 9th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Labour Ministers in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, expressed his immense pride in the company's remarkable achievement, affirming,” We are deeply honored to be acknowledged as leaders in this endeavor, as Emiratisation remains a cornerstone of our strategic vision. This honor further highlights our dedication to fostering local talent and persistently pushing the boundaries in their development”.

Amal Abdullateef, Human Resources Director of Keolis MHI added“Our unwavering dedication aligns with the visionary leadership of the UAE. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating opportunities for Emirati talent and fuels our resolve to push the boundaries of HR transformation, empowering an even greater number of individuals as we continue to grow.”

Keolis MHI's consistent and exemplary dedication to Emiratisation has resulted in a resounding success story, with notable contributions to job creation for UAE nationals. The company has surpassed the UAE Emiratisation targets and received the coveted UAE Nafis Award in 2022. This prestigious award, launched by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, recognizes the best private sector companies that have excelled in achieving Emiratisation targets within the UAE.

About Keolis MHI:

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium composed of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Keolis MHI specialises in operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating the Tram. The company commenced operations on 8 September 2021, under a long-term contract in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The company places a strong emphasis on the continuous development and training of its specialised and highly skilled workforce to make the Dubai metro and tram system a world-class public transport service, facilitated through an accredited training centre dedicated to the railway sector.

Keolis MHI achieved remarkable records in two critical areas: Emiratisation and women's empowerment. The company clinched the prestigious Nafis Award in its inaugural edition, which is dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of UAE nationals and empowering them in the private sector.

In 2022, Keolis MHI won the Gender Equality European and International Standard (GEEIS) Award, and the Keolis International Award for Leadership in Employing Women across all Keolis projects. Notably, the company has promoted 80 Emirati employees since commencement of its operations in the last quarter of 2021.

Keolis MHI falls under the umbrella of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents: Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The company provides a wide range of transportation services, including trains, trams, ambulance services and public bus services. With a workforce of over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in the shared transportation industry.