Path Infotech Announces Its Sponsorship Of Cloud Expo Asia 2023 In Singapore

Path is Sponsor Cloud Expo Asia

Path Infotech confirmed it is sponsoring Cloud Expo Asia 2023, scheduled for October 11-12, 2023.

- Ramsai Sistla, Vice President, ASEAN – Sales & MarketingSINGAPORE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move that underscores its commitment to technological innovation and industry leadership, Path Infotech, a prominent player in the IT solutions sector, has officially announced its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Cloud Expo Asia 2023 . The event is set to take place on October 11-12, 2023, in the bustling metropolis of Singapore, a hub for cutting-edge tech developments in the Asia-Pacific region.Cloud Expo Asia is part of Tech Week Singapore, presented by CloserStill Media, bringing together seven leading technology events: Cloud Expo Asia, DevOps Live, Cyber Security World, Big Data & AI World, Data Centre World Asia, eCommerce Expo Asia, and Technology for Marketing Asia.A must-attend event for businesses and IT professionals, this is the 9th edition of Cloud Expo Asia. The award-winning event connects technologists and business leaders with experts, solutions, and services to help accelerate digital transformation plans. It brings together industry experts, global thought leaders, and innovators to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in cloud technology and digital transformation.Path Infotech is committed to fostering connections within the tech community and promoting its cloud solutions and IT services expertise. They've participated in and sponsored some of the biggest events in the geography in the past, such as the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Singapore and the FOSSASIA Summit in April 2023. Stepping forward as a major sponsor for Cloud Expo Asia is yet another strategic decision in the same direction.Ramsai Sistla, Vice President, ASEAN – Sales & Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership. He stated, "Cloud Expo Asia has long been a platform for knowledge sharing and networking within the technology sphere. Path Infotech is thrilled to be part of this event, as it not only allows us to showcase our latest innovations but also underscores our commitment to empowering businesses through transformative cloud solutions."Cloud Expo Asia 2023 is expected to draw more than twenty-two thousand attendees this year, including C-suite executives, IT professionals, and decision-makers from various industries across the private and public sectors. It provides an ideal opportunity for Path Infotech to engage with potential clients and demonstrate its capabilities through its keynote customer speaking session. Path Infotech will also showcase at its booth #H45 - the power of CLOUDnU , an automation-led service framework, and how it's accelerating innovation and unparalleled growth with game-changer MySQL Heatwave.Participation in Cloud Expo Asia 2023 allows Path Infotech to position itself as an industry leader, driving home the message that it is at the forefront of cloud technology solutions and digital transformation services. Path Infotech's sponsorship signifies its commitment to these critical areas of technological advancement, and it is poised to make a significant impact during the expo.It is an exciting development that promises to bring fresh insights and opportunities to the forefront of the IT solutions industry.About Path InfotechPath is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational, and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. Path has provided customized solutions and services to customers across industry verticals in the last few years on Hybrid Cloud. To know more, visit |

