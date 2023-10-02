Zelensky Expects Spanish EU Presidency To Be Fruitful In Terms Of Opening Ukraine's EU Accession Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez.

According to the president's press service , Zelensky thanked the Spanish people and government for their principled political and military support for Ukraine.

The parties discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries.

Zelensky has said he expects that Spain's Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be fruitful in terms of opening Ukraine's EU accession talks.

In addition, the parties discussed key upcoming international events and security topics on the shared European agenda.

As reported, in 2022, Spain provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than EUR 300 million.

Photo: President's Office