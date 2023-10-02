Radio, Television Broadcasting And Communication Provided In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
In accordance with the request voiced by representatives of the
Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan on
September 29 in the city of Yevlakh during a regular meeting
regarding the organization of radio and television broadcasting,
the situation with broadcasting in the region was studied, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
It was noted that as a result of radio monitoring, seven radio
and nine television programs of Azerbaijan were broadcast through
the Shusha TV and Radio Broadcasting Station in many territories of
the Garabagh region, including Khankendi. Education of the Armenian
residents living in the Garabagh region and communication of the
calls of the Azerbaijani state to them is carried out using FM
radio at frequencies 101.1, 103.5, and 97.7 MHz, as well as digital
television at a frequency of 674 MHz, broadcast in Armenian and
Russian languages,
“However, additional measures will be taken to further expand
the quality and coverage of radio and television broadcasts in the
Garabagh region,” the message says.
Communication network starts operating in
Khankendi
Further to the report, the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security (SSIS) has created and put
into operation a TETRA radio communication network in the city of
Khankendi, as well as in Agdera and Khojaly districts for reliable
management and organization of information exchange in operational
mode.
It was reported that currently, preparations for the
construction of "AzStateNet" network are underway in this
region.
It was noted that the State Service of Special Communication and
Information Security, guided by the decrees and orders of the
President of Azerbaijan, continues to provide state bodies with
uninterrupted and secure special-purpose communication.
It should be remembered that during the last period of the
current year, 15 state institutions operating in the territories of
Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions were provided with data
and internet channels through "AzStateNet" network.
