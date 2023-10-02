Major Indian Airline Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Kochi And Doha From Oct 23

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As part of expanding its connectivity, the Tata Group-owned Air India has announced non-stop flights between Kochi and Doha in Qatar.

The global carrier will operate a daily non-stop service from October 23, Air India said in a statement.

"This new flight will fulfil the need of a convenient and comfortable direct connection between the two cities. AI953 will depart at 1.30am local time to reach Doha at 3.45am. The return flight AI954 will take off from Doha at 4.45am to land at Kochi at 11.35am (local time)," the statement issued on Sunday said.

