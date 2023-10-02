High-Power Explosive Devices Discovered In Khojavend

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud

The high-power explosive devices were discovered in the lower and side parts of four bridges In the Khojavend district, Azernews reports with reference to the press services of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Agency for Mine Action(ANAMA).

According to the press, explosive devices installed by illegal military groups, mainly consisting of boxes filled with TNT weighing more than 200 kg and triggered when electrical devices are turned on, were found on bridges located near residential buildings, the central district hospital, as well as individual residential areas.

An electric detonator is installed on the bottom and sides of the bridges in boxes filled with 25 kg of TNT, and several anti-tank mines of the TM-57 type to enhance the explosive effect. Such explosive devices were placed with the aim of causing a deadly explosion and mass destruction of equipment and people.

The discovered explosive devices were neutralized by agency employees. The security of the area is also ensured.