High-Power Explosive Devices Discovered In Khojavend

The high-power explosive devices were discovered in the lower
and side parts of four bridges In the Khojavend district, Azernews reports with reference to the press
services of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the
Agency for Mine Action(ANAMA).
According to the press, explosive devices installed by illegal
military groups, mainly consisting of boxes filled with TNT
weighing more than 200 kg and triggered when electrical devices are
turned on, were found on bridges located near residential
buildings, the central district hospital, as well as individual
residential areas.
An electric detonator is installed on the bottom and sides of
the bridges in boxes filled with 25 kg of TNT, and several
anti-tank mines of the TM-57 type to enhance the explosive effect.
Such explosive devices were placed with the aim of causing a deadly
explosion and mass destruction of equipment and people.
The discovered explosive devices were neutralized by agency
employees. The security of the area is also ensured.
