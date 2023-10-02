UN Rapporteurs In Geneva To Discuss Pressing Matters Of Western Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Kamal Jafarov will visit Geneva (Switzerland), to participate in the presentation of the periodic report of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on Armenia on October 3, Trend reports.

At the event, Kamal Jafarov will present his position paper as deputy chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Youth Union.

Within the framework of the visit, the MP is scheduled to meet with UN human rights rapporteurs on the issue of recognizing the Western Azerbaijanis' right to return.

The visit will end on October 8.