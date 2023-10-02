UN Rapporteurs In Geneva To Discuss Pressing Matters Of Western Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) MP Kamal Jafarov will visit Geneva (Switzerland), to
participate in the presentation of the periodic report of the UN
Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on Armenia on
October 3, Trend reports.
At the event, Kamal Jafarov will present his position paper as
deputy chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Youth
Union.
Within the framework of the visit, the MP is scheduled to meet
with UN human rights rapporteurs on the issue of recognizing the
Western Azerbaijanis' right to return.
The visit will end on October 8.
