Slovak FM In Kyiv Declares Full Support For Ukraine's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Wlachovský expressed full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as its integration into the EU.

"This is a truly historic and symbolic moment when the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union member states convene in Kyiv. We came here to express our full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are also here to support your EU integration ambitions. This year will be very important for this: in November, the European Commission's report [on EU enlargement] will be presented. In December, the leaders of our countries will meet and make decisions [regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine]," Wlachovský said ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council chaired by EU High Representative Josep Borrell takes place in Kyiv today.

The populist SMER-SD party of pro-Russian ex-prime minister Robert Fico is in the lead in the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia held on September 30. The SMER-SD leader plans to cancel security assistance to Ukraine if he wins the elections.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the first conclusions about the influence of the election results on support for Ukraine should be made after a coalition in Slovakia is formed.

Photo: mzv.sk