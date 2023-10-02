UN Official Impressed By Azerbaijan's Post-Conflict Construction, Restoration Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan's construction and restoration work in the post-conflict period is very impressive, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at an event dedicated to World Habitat Day in Baku.

“Our main goal is to create places of settlement for everyone. It is very important that the city's economy is stable in this area. I'm grateful to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for deciding to hold the World Habitat Day,” Mohd Sharif said.

The World Habitat Day forum is taking place as part of the Urban Week 2023.

The forum is also attended by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov, Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, as well as other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media representatives.

The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation, and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".