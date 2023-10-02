UN Official Impressed By Azerbaijan's Post-Conflict Construction, Restoration Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan's
construction and restoration work in the post-conflict period is
very impressive, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements
Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif said, Trend reports.
She made the remark at an event dedicated to World Habitat Day
in Baku.
“Our main goal is to create places of settlement for everyone.
It is very important that the city's economy is stable in this
area. I'm grateful to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for
deciding to hold the World Habitat Day,” Mohd Sharif said.
The World Habitat Day forum is taking place as part of the Urban
Week 2023.
The forum is also attended by the Assistant to the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic
Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Administration of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov,
Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning
and Architecture Anar Guliyev, as well as other delegations from
Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media
representatives.
The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy
formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation,
and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.
Internationally renowned experts and government officials
discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban
life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities,
themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development
and renaissance".
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107173608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.