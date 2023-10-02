OIC Condemns Desecration Of Holy Qur'an In Sweden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms a new provocative act of desecration of the Holy Qur'an copies in Malmo, Sweden, despite the repeated calls on the Swedish authorities to prevent the recurrence of such despicable acts.

The OIC Secretary General, Hussein Taha, reaffirmed in a statement Monday the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as stated by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the resolution it adopted at its 18th Extraordinary Session, held on July 31st, and devoted to the repeated incidents of desecration of copies of the Holy Qur'an

He reiterated the OIC's calls on the Swedish authorities to take immediate measures against such provocative acts, which constitute acts of religious hatred, in violation of international law, and to prevent their recurrence. (end)

