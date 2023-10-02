Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion To Kick Off Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has announced to launch its highly anticipated 10, 20, and 30 promotion today.

This promotion has consistently been the most sought-after deal among Safari's diverse customer base, which includes both domestic and international shoppers.

Thousands of products spanning from categories like fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items, hot food, and various other food products, cosmetics, household essentials, ready-made garments, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, everyday necessities, food grains, textiles, and more are now available at unbeatable prices of just QR10, 20, or 30 at Safari outlets.

Some of the standout deals include Tide Detergent Powder 1.5 Kg for only QR10, 825g Nutella Jar for just QR20, a Santro 2-in-1 Blender priced at only QR30, a 5kg Kohinoor Basmati Rice pack bundled with 1kg of sugar for just QR30, Perdix Chicken Griller at an incredible QR10 for a 1300gms pack, and an Ultra Smart Watch available for a mere QR20. These are just a few examples of the fantastic offers available.

Safari's Bakery and Hot Food section boast an extensive range of delectable dishes, including Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, and Chinese cuisines. They also offer enticing combo deals featuring a variety of dishes such as Chicken Biryani, Chicken Majboos, Donuts, and more. Additionally, fresh food section includes tantalizing options like fresh Vegetables, Fruits, Fresh jams, Roumi Cheese, Baladi Feta Plain Cheese, Red Cheddar Cheese, Beef Mortadella, and various pickles.

The frozen section offers an array of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, various types of ice creams, milk, and milk products, all available for just QR10, 20, or 30. And grocery section also features a wide variety of snacks and other food products.

In the household section, you'll discover an array of multi-purpose products, while the cosmetics section showcases leading brands like Enchanteur, Dove, Sebamed, Pantene, Lux, Olay, Johnson & Johnson, Products such as, perfumes, body sprays, makeup sets, various soaps, face washes, body lotions, and a range of health products. Safari is dedicated to meeting its customers' beauty care needs.

The stationery section offers a diverse selection of school supplies suitable for both students and office use, including Faber Castle, Maped School Kits, and various stationery sets. Beyond that, the toy and sports sections feature an astonishing range of products available at unbeatable prices of QR10, 20, or 30. In the fashion department, Safari offers a wide collection, including Ladies Denim Jackets, Kids' Wear, Footwear, Ladies Bags, and Newborn Baby items, all priced at just QR10, 20, or 30.

The electronics category is not to be overlooked, as this 10, 20, 30 promotion includes an array of electronic devices, such as emergency lights, trimmers, torches, calculators, headsets, and smartwatches, all available at significant discounts.

As an added bonus, Safari is running the Safari Shop and Shine mega promotion, giving customers a chance to win a whopping 6 kg of gold. To participate, simply obtain a raffle coupon with a minimum purchase of 50 Riyals from any of Safari's outlets. Your chance to win big awaits.