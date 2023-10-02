Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests NIA's Most Wanted Terrorist Mohammad Shehnawaz

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police special cell has busted an Islamic State-inspired module.

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested a terror suspect identified as Mohammad Shehnawaz, an engineer.

Several others

have also been detained.

Shahnawaz, also known as Shafi Uzzama, is the most wanted terrorist on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) list. The NIA had offered a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his capture. Shahnawaz was a fugitive in the Pune-ISIS case.

The Delhi Police has confirmed this arrest and also mentioned the detention of several other individuals by Special Cell personnel.

According to reports, Shahnawaz was taken into custody in a locality in south-east Delhi. In the preceding month, the Delhi Police Special Cell and various intelligence agencies conducted extensive searches at more than 100 locations in an effort to locate members of the module.







Shahnawaz had reportedly been briefly detained by the Pune Police on the night of July 17-18 while attempting to steal a motorcycle in the Kothrud locality of the city. However, he managed to escape from custody while being transported to his hideout for further interrogation.

Subsequently, Pune Police apprehended two associates of Shahnawaz, namely Yunus and Imran. It was revealed that these individuals were part of a likely ISIS-inspired module. Following these developments, the NIA, which had been pursuing the sleeper cell members, seized substantial incriminating evidence connecting these individuals to the Islamic State and a conspiracy to disrupt peace within the country.