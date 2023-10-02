Qatar Hosts WHO Training Course On Quality, Patient Safety In Conflict Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted a training-of-trainers course (TOT) on quality and patient safety in fragile, conflict-affected, and vulnerable settings (FCVs), which was organized by the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean last week in Doha. The course targeted participants from health facilities in Afghanistan.

The course came in the context of EMRO's endeavor to ensure quality and patient safety in all settings including conflict-affected settings. It witnessed the participation of 23 professionals selected from different health facilities in Afghanistan, in addition to 12 attendees from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

Qatar has shown a genuine intention to support the work on Quality and Patient Safety (QPS) in extreme adversity, for which Qatar successfully organized a World Health Assembly side event in May 2019, in collaboration with 17 countries, WHO Secretariat, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and a number of non-governmental organizations.

During that event, Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari called on all political leaders and policy makers from around the world to work towards a common vision for the development and implementation of a global action plan on patient safety, stressing that safety must be a prerequisite for achieving comprehensive universal health coverage during emergencies and adversities, while strengthening the approach to serving those in need.

Also, she assured Qatar's commitment to building capacity and capability in this particular area of need. This side event was followed by hosting an expert consultation in December of the same year in Qatar.

WHO has been a leading voice advocating to integrate foundations of Quality and Patient Safety (QPS) in all health system development plans in all settings. Along with that agenda, the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) has been leading the integration of the concepts of“quality and patient safety” in healthcare service delivery plans during emergencies and FCV contexts.

More than half of the member states in the Eastern Mediterranean Region have been facing different levels of emergencies, including acute and protracted emergencies, therefore, WHO Regional Office is relentlessly working on developing capacities in these countries to accommodate QPS in their health system plans.

“Many countries in our Region have faced several challenges and weaknesses related to conflicts and fragile situations. WHO Regional Office has been assisting those countries, including Afghanistan, through an action scheme to develop a national framework for quality and patient safety. We have also led the development of a training program on quality and patient safety in FCV settings,” said Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Afghanistan will be the first country to use this training course, based on a request received from the Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan, and thanks to the State of Qatar for the valuable efforts to advance the quality and patient safety agenda in the Region, especially for countries heavily affected by challenges and difficulties,” Dr Al Mandhari added.

“This event is the outcome of a continuous collaboration between WHO and the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar and part of the humanitarian activities and commitment that Qatar is known for,” said Dr. Saleh Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister of Public Health for Health Affairs.

Evidence shows that healthcare professionals, including frontline workers and management staff, need to gain skills and professional basic training in planning, executing, and monitoring healthcare quality at all levels.

To this effect, the course aims to involve healthcare professionals and engage them in participant-led training that encompasses key principles of QPS in FCV settings. It also aims to provide insight into a broad range of tools and skills that are most needed to address quality challenges in such exceptionally fragile settings.