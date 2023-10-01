World Must Prepare For Russia's Aggressive And Unpredictable Behavior Finnish PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said that the world must be prepared for Russia being aggressive and unpredictable.

That's according to Yle , Ukrinform reports.

"We need to be prepared for the fact that Russia can become aggressive and unpredictable," he said on the radio program "An Hour with the Prime Minister."

At the same time, Orpo said that Finland would continue to support Ukraine until victory.

According to him, Europe and the West hold the same position, despite some "signs of fatigue."

"The war in Ukraine has been going on for two years. Support for Ukraine from the Finns has not decreased during this time. This figure is one of the highest in Europe," Orpo said.

Photo: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva