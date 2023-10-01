War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Four Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

A total of 30 combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 13 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy surface-to-air missile system, one command post, one ammunition depot, and 16 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched eight missile strikes and 72 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 20 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In particular, about 30 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones attacked Ukraine's territory from the southern, southeastern and northern directions.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russia's territory. The enemy launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Hatyshche and Zemlianky. Over 35 settlements were affected by Russian mortar and artillery strikes in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Ivanivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack near the Luhansk region's Makiivka. Russian mortar and artillery strikes affected over 10 settlements. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Nove, Terny, Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops failed to regain their lost positions near the Donetsk region's Andriivka. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Russians launched air strikes near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka and Vesele. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian mortar and artillery strikes. Near Avdiivka, Russians launched an air strike.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Russians also launched an air strike near Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions but launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Novodarivka. Over 30 settlements were affected by Russian mortar and artillery strikes. Near Mala Tokmachka, Russians launched an air strike.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troop launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Beryslav, Kozatske, Olhivka and Vysoke. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.